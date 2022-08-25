More than 3000 yellow bunches of fresh daffodils were for sale in Albury Thursday to raise money for cancer research.
Advertisement
The annual fundraising appeal marked 36 years of Daffodil Day.
While the appeal was about fundraising, Cancer Council community relations coordinator Kate Kieran said the day was also about "connecting" with the community.
"Cancer takes so much from all of us," Ms Kiernan said. "Every person who donates, holds a fundraiser or buys daffodils will be helping us to continue investing in life-saving cancer research programs.
"Giving hope for better treatments and early detection and ultimately, giving us hope for a cancer free future.
"It's also about having that conversation and letting people know we are here," she said.
Cancer Council community program coordinator Catherine Goodall said this year's state fundraising target was $720,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"With all funds raised, we are supporting vital cancer research, and we want to keep increasing that amount but can't do it without the community's support," Ms Goodall said.
"Daffodil Day is about the investment into cancer needed to help Australians have a cancer-free future.
"It's great to see the great support we have from Albury," she said. "The day is lovely and bright, giving that sense of hope for people.
"It's exciting to know my children and grandchildren won't have to worry about cervical cancer soon."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the advocacy in the community would lead to change and a "positive one at that".
"What a way to brighten the day on the main street," Mr Clancy said.
Find out more or make a donation at daffodilday.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
ADVERTISING
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.