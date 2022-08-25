The Border Mail
Daffodil Day a success for the Border turning Dean street yellow, to spread some joy and hope on a special day

SE
By Sophie Else
August 25 2022 - 5:30pm
Daffodil Day 2022
Cancer Council coordinator Kate Kiernan, volunteer Caroline Sale and program coordinator Catherine Goodall hope to brighten everyone's day. Picture by Ash Smith

More than 3000 yellow bunches of fresh daffodils were for sale in Albury Thursday to raise money for cancer research.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

