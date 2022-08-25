THE federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers will be told of the need for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital by Indi MP Helen Haines.
The Independent said on Thursday she would be meeting Mr Chalmers ahead of the government's first budget in October.
News of the appointment came as Dr Haines released a list of projects, based on feedback from North East councils, that she would like funded through the budget.
"Top of the pops here on the Border, of course, is our desperate need for a single-site world class hospital," Dr Haines said.
"That's a key element of this budget ask."
Dr Haines has previously raised the hospital with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Health Minister Mark Butler, who is yet to respond to her request asking him to visit the North East.
"I'm really tenacious about this and I think that we only achieve projects of this magnitude if we work together in a positive way and make our case with a really strong evidence base and we've got that," Dr Haines said.
Other works on the wish list are Baranduda Fields expansion, HotHouse Theatre revamp, Wangaratta airport upgrades and phone towers at Shelley and Burrowye.
"(The Treasurer) has been very clear in his messaging that he has a trillion dollars worth of debt to deal with, so I'm realistic, we're not going to see vast spending across the nation at this particular budget," Dr Haines noted.
Dr Haines will return to Canberra next Thursday to participate in the first day of the government's two day Jobs and Skills Summit.
She has been invited as a cross bench representative and will contribute a regional perspective with no sessions specifically addressing country concerns.
Dr Haines said she would like the government to consider extending a program introduced by its predecessor which saw HECS debt wiped for medical students who work outside large cities.
"We need to be looking at things like that for mental health workers, for nurses and allied health and for aged care nurses," she said.
Dr Haines also welcomed the terms of reference being set for a Royal Commission into the so-called robodebt scheme which saw welfare beneficiaries forced to pay back debts which were wrongly determined.
She noted one constituent with a disability suffered "emotional trauma" after being unfairly ordered to repay $8000.
