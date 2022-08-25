Call for pet deer registration after Moyhu man killed and wife hurt

A coroner has noted the dangers posed by pet deer following the death of a man at Moyhu, with a push to make registration of the wild animals compulsory.
Advertisement
Coroner John Olle noted the pair had exchanged goodbyes during the horrific incident "as they came to the realisation that one or both of them would not survive".
The coroner investigated the tragic incident and has released findings about what occurred.
The attack involved a pet Californian Wapiti deer which the family had raised for several years.
Ms McDonald had noticed the male deer's behaviour change in the lead-up to the incident and no longer felt safe entering the enclosure.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr McDonald entered the enclosure about 8am on the day to feed the animal, which was part of his regular routine before work.
It's believed the deer may have become entangled in fencing and that Mr McDonald was trying to free it.
His wife and son tried to assist as he was attacked using stones, timber and a crossbow.
Their son ran to get a gun from a nearby shed, but returned to help without the weapon.
A neighbour ran over to assist, shooting the animal three times with little effect.
The neighbour managed to quietly enter and drag out the injured pair, but Mr McDonald had died.
Police arrived and shot the animal.
The Australian Deer Association was contacted over the incident and said deer held in captivity were undomesticated, apart from reindeer.
When kept as pets, deer become socialised with humans and lose their fear of people.
Such attacks occur during the mating season, but such incidents are incredibly rare in the wild, given wild deer retain their fear of humans.
Advertisement
"Even when bred in captivity, deer do not make good pets," the coroner noted.
"While deer can be tamed, and appear small and manageable at first, they become increasingly unmanageable as they mature.
"Domesticated deer may attack humans during mating season and can turn dangerous to protect their young."
Research showed there were 22 cases of people presenting to Victorian emergency departments in the decade before the Moyhu attack.
Coroner Olle noted there was no requirement for people to register pet deer.
"I recommend that local councils in rural and regional communities consider compulsory registration of pet deer to ensure that owners can be made aware of the dangers related to holding pet deer," he said.
Advertisement
He also recommended safety warnings be circulated to pet deer owners reminding them it is best practice for deer to be deantlered prior to the mating season, and that vets in rural areas display deer handling safety information.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.