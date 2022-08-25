A resurgent Howlong will contest its first final since 2016 when it clashes with Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the elimination final at Walbundrie on Saturday.
The Spiders have proven to be the surprise packets of the season to sit third after slumping to tenth last year with a 3-13 record.
Despite being relatively quiet on the recruiting front over the off-season, coach David Miles has transformed the Spiders into a finals contender with most of the improvement internal.
Midfielder Ben Baker is one of a handful of Spiders who has taken their game to another level this year.
Baker is among the premier midfielders in the competition and was recently named in the Spiders' Team of the Decade.
He joined his father, Paul, who was named in the previous Team of the Decade.
The 24-year-old played a straight bat when quizzed who was the better footballer out of the pair.
"I guess it depends who you ask, we are completely different types of players," Baker said.
"But it was a bit humbling to be named in the side, especially after Dad made it the previous decade.
"I consider myself lucky to be named in the side and a huge privilege.
"Dad was obviously known for his goal kicking ability.
"Surprisingly I won the goal kicking this year despite only kicking 29 goals.
"Previously I played predominantly in the midfield but this year I've been able to spend a bit more time in attack.
"We probably lack a tall forward who is a focal point and rely more on an even spread of goalkickers to kick a winning score.
"Clint Brunnenmeyer started off in defence at the start of the year but switched into attack and has proven to be dangerous as well."
Similar to the Spiders, the Giants lack a key forward and rely on their midfielders and small forwards to kick a winning score.
Young gun Nathan Wardius has booted 50 goals for the Giants.
His biggest bag of the season was seven against Howlong when the two sides met most recently in round 13.
The Spiders won't lack any confidence against the Giants in the cut-throat final after winning both encounters this season.
"There's not much between those sides from third to sixth on the ladder," Baker said.
"We have beaten the Giants twice and everybody is looking forward to running around at Walbundrie again.
"The Giants have got a quick midfield and a couple of nippy forwards that we will have to watch closely.
"Wardius kicked seven against us last time and we will be making sure he doesn't get off the chain this time."
