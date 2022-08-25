A NEW hop processing plant being built at Myrtleford is tipped to cement the town's standing as the beer capital of Australia.
While the Hop Products Australia (HPA) pellet processing project will not generate hundreds of jobs as was hoped, it will provide a boost for the region's economy in other ways, a company spokesman said.
On the site of what was once the Tobacco Cooperative of Victoria - which featured the Big Cigarette, a 25-metre monument to the now stubbed-out tobacco industry - will be a massive pellet factory to process hops already grown in the North East.
HPA head of sales and marketing Owen Johnston said the $20 million plant would support local services and industries.
"There will be no new roles created directly on the line so this is to support the 50 FTEs (full-time equivalents) we've created over the past few years through the farm production expansions," Mr Johnston said.
"The people who are currently in full-time roles in the pellet plants that we currently operate, those roles will be transferred or redeployed.
"For Myrtleford, we are using local professional services. Whether that's legal, architectural, construction, or engineering, local firms will support us in the delivery of the project." While there are no solid plans to build a big beer bottle, Mr Johnston said "anything is possible".
"We've got a precendent at the site there when the tobacco cooperative was there - the Big Cigarette," he said.
"That's gone now but imaginations are running wild - maybe we could have a big hop cone there.
"Like the big sheep at Griffith - you can climb a stairway up into the butt of a sheep and look out backwards - maybe you could do that with a hop cone."
Tobacco, grown in the district since the late 1800s, may have once been the backbone of the district, but Mr Johnston said beer has now firmly established its place.
"Microbreweries will benefit," he said. "The High Country beer trail is well established, we've got Dinner Plains, Bright, Beechworth.
"We're investing in maintaining that highest possible quality for the beers being produced there."
