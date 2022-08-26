On the Border Community Market is set to make a triumphant return for spring after winter's chilly bite.
Plans were well under way, and organisers Steph Adams and Tash Collis said they couldn't wait to bring their much-loved event back to Junction Square in Wodonga.
"If you can make, create or bake, we want to hear from you," Mrs Adams said.
"This is our sixth-year running, and we say it every year, but it's not just the range of stalls that we offer, but the people, the happy smiles, the family friendly atmosphere and so much variety."
Mrs Adams said they chose not to trade this winter because "we didn't want people to freeze their butts off for a couple of hours" but instead said this year's spring season had plenty to suit everyone.
"People come from all over the region to be involved in the markets, and applications are open now. We can accept anywhere from 50 to 75 stallholders at a time," she said.
Market stalls ranged from home decor, jewellery, candles and flowers to clothing and food.
"We are here to help people get off their feet and make a buck, and we want to support local."
Stallholder Corrie Pierce from Blue Chai said she had more than 30 markets coming up.
"Market prep is real, I love the market atmosphere, the live music, the food and the other stallholders, and of course seeing regular customers and making new ones," she said.
"They're big days but I love them, and my business is thriving."
Additionally, over the border, the Self-Made Market will bring a special sunset series to QEII Square from October.
Event coordinator Bec Hay said they would be excited to see people out and about in the warmer months after a quiet winter.
"We love our stallholder family and love supporting them in any way that we can, and we are really looking forward to bringing the markets over to QEII Square."
