The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

On the Border Community Market have plenty to offer for Border bargain hunters

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated August 26 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The On the Border Community Market will return in warmer weather from October 2, trading all the way through to May 7, 2023. Picture supplied

On the Border Community Market is set to make a triumphant return for spring after winter's chilly bite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.