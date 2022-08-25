A Wodonga man jailed a decade ago for a one-punch assault in Dean Street that nearly killed his victim has attacked a fellow gym-goer without provocation.
Jesse Stewart Costin punched the other man to the back of the head multiple times and then, as the victim tried to defend himself, unleashed another flurry of punches.
Albury Local Court has heard Costin followed his victim as he stumbled from the weighted machine room at the Ignite Health Club in Young Street.
The man fell, then Costin struck him repeatedly to the top of his head. He had to be pulled away by other gym-goers.
The attack, in early February, came a little over 12 years after Costin felled Larry Haifa outside the Roi Bar.
In the aftermath of his assault, Mr Haifa was left fighting for his life in a Melbourne hospital, suffering a fractured left cheekbone, fracture to the skull base, fractures to nasal bones, a large cut to the back of his head and bleeding on the brain.
After Costin delivered his punch, another man stepped in and punched Mr Haifa to the head where he lay.
It was conceded at the time by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that Mr Haifa was assaulted by others in the early hours of Christmas Eve, 2009, so that might have contributed to the seriousness of his injuries.
Nevertheless, witnesses spoke of hearing a loud "crack" as Mr Haifa's head hit the ground because of Costin's punch.
Costin, now 31, was 19 at the time.
The District Court handed him a three-year jail term, with an 18-month minimum, on charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm and affray.
Judge Garry Neilson said Mr Haifa was lucky to survive; if he hadn't, Costin might have received a jail term four times as long.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week ordered a sentence assessment report for Costin, who previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ms McLaughlin said it was a serious example of an assault by "a man who's had a very serious example of violence before".
Police told the court how the victim, now 36, knew Costin from when they worked in the security industry and at licensed premises in Albury.
They had been friends, but had a falling out "years ago".
The victim and another man began training in the weighted machine room at the back of the gym on February 10 about 7.30pm.
Costin walked into the room about an hour later and stood next to the victim, who asked: "Are you right, mate?"
He did not reply, instead unleashing an attack that left the victim bleeding from multiple abrasions.
Costin will be sentenced on October 18.
