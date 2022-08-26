Burglar's 'merciful' sentence for Wodonga building site break-ins

A burglar who accompanied her partner during a series of break-ins at building sites in Wodonga has been handed a "very merciful sentence".
The property had piles of building site goods and tools, most of which had been stolen by Dylan King from February to June, and various drugs.
The run of offending came to an end during the June 30 search warrant, with the offending linked to about 15 burglaries.
King was linked to $20,000 worth of stolen property.
Taylor has admitted to direct involvement in three of the burglaries and to possessing drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, prescription pills, mushrooms and ice.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard she had gone to a Chandler Street home on June 1 or 2, forced entry and stole items belonging to Peter Bowen Homes worth $550.
King's fingerprints and her blood were located.
They took her Hyundai to a Ziebell Circuit home in the early hours of June 5 and stole nails, recesses and hinges owned by Afonso Building Solutions worth $200 and went to nearby Ludwig Street a short time later.
They stole a dishwasher and stove belonging to Dennis Family Homes worth $2000 and two basins worth $1000.
Taylor said she didn't have a reason for the offending and "shouldn't have done it, full stop".
She said the drugs found at her home were "ours" and then said they belonged to King.
The court heard the 29-year-old had been raising two kids on her own and had bought a car and property before starting a relationship with King.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said he "came with some baggage" which turned into Taylor using drugs and accompanying him during the break-ins.
"It's not lost, the reputational damage this has done to her in a small town," Mr Clancy said.
"It's been a very difficult 18 months to two years for her, but she appears to be through the worst of it."
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted threats had been made to Taylor since her offending.
He said it was surprising she had no prior convictions given the seriousness of the charges.
"You were at a low point in your life," he said.
"You've gone on to do something about it."
He said it was an exceptional case, noting the lack of priors and fact Taylor had already sought help, and said it "justifies (a) merciful sentence".
Taylor must be of good behaviour for 12 months.
King was previously jailed for six months, reduced on appeal to a non-jail term.
