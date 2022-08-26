The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Burglar's 'merciful' sentence for Wodonga building site break-ins

By Wodonga Court
August 26 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAID: Police speak to Aleisha Taylor as they search her Wodonga home last year. Dozens of stolen items were taken from the property.

A burglar who accompanied her partner during a series of break-ins at building sites in Wodonga has been handed a "very merciful sentence".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.