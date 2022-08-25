The Border Mail
Long-time Wodonga nurse Irene Kauter thanks colleagues who saved her life after heart attack at work

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
August 25 2022 - 10:30pm
REUNITED: Irene Kauter has lunch with Albury Wodonga Health acting director of nursing and midwifery Julie Wright and colleagues Allison Nelson, Sheeba Jaison and Suman Dhakal after her heart attack at work. Picture: MARK JESSER

Irene Kauter wasn't meant to be at work, but she wouldn't be here to tell the story if she didn't accept the request at late notice.

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

