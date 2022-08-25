APPROVAL for Cootamundra-Gundagai Council to demerge was "galling" in light of Tumbarumba's long fight to breakaway from its union with the former Tumut Shire, Snowy Valleys mayor says.
NSW Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman announced on Wednesday that Cootamundra and Gundagai would each have their own councils again.
It followed a Boundaries Commission report which recommended the split.
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey noted the nod for Cootamundra-Gundagai's break-up followed past minister Shelley Hancock last year rejecting a similar finding in relation to his council.
"I'd like to congratulate Coota-Gundagai for the outcome, however it's a little galling that in February last year we got the same outcome from the Boundaries Commission, yet the minister and Premier decided not to approve our demerger," Cr Chaffey said.
He said it was apparent the difference from that time was NSW now had a new Premier Dominic Perrottet and a fresh Local Government Minister as well as a looming state election.
Anticipating the Cootamundra-Gundagai divorce being approved, Snowy Valleys Council last week passed a resolution to prepare a business case for its own demerger.
Cr Chaffey said a proposal should go to Ms Tuckerman in October, but he was not hopeful a decision would be made before next March's NSW election.
Ms Tuckerman declined to answer questions from The Border Mail about whether she supported a Snowy Valleys split and how it differed to Cootamundra-Gundagai.
"Currently there is no demerger proposal from any council submitted to the Local Government Boundaries Commission," a spokesman said.
"If a proposal is submitted to the minister, it would be referred to the LGBC in accordance with the...Act, however it would be inappropriate to speculate on future proposals."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said the Cootamundra-Gundagai decision "certainly opens up that opportunity" for a Snowy Valleys break-up.
He said he would help Snowy Valleys with its submission to the minister and ask her if it is necessary to again go through a process with the commission.
Cr Chaffey, a former Tumbarumba Shire mayor and campaigner for a demerger, said ongoing uncertainty about the fate of Snowy Valleys needed to resolved.
"We've had this issue hanging over our heads for the last five years and now it has the potential to continue and cause a lot of mental anguish not only for the staff but the community as well," he said.
Secretary of the Save Tumbarumba Shire demerger lobby group Doug Gee said he delighted for those who had campaigned for a Cootamundra-Gundagai dissolution.
"I guess we're encouraged that the government has finally seen not all these forced amalgamations have worked or are working but it's disappointing it's taken so long to reach that point," Mr Gee said.
He wants a decision made on Snowy Valleys' status before the state election, based on concerns a new government will further drag out the timing.
