It's been an exciting couple of weeks for Culcairn netball coach Georgie Haines.
Not only has she led the Lions into their first A-grade finals series in years, her and her husband Tim welcomed their son Charles into the world last Tuesday.
Advertisement
After missing the last two games against Howlong and Lockhart, Haines is excited to return to the helm to face the Crows in a must-win clash.
Senior football coach Tim just missed out on also appearing in finals, with the Lions finishing in seventh spot.
"He'll be on babysitting duties this Saturday and Charles' first outing will be to the footy," Georgie said.
"It would have been a bit tricky if we were both in finals with a newborn.
"I'm definitely looking forward to getting back with the girls this weekend and getting back to a bit of normality."
After finishing last season on the bottom of the ladder, the Lions have emerged as this season's biggest improvers after climbing up to sixth spot.
Haines admitted the newly formed side had already exceeded expectations.
"Anything better than last year was always going to be a win, so I think that was probably our main goal at the start of the year," Haines said.
"We didn't really put any expectations on finals or wins or losses, we just made the focus more about gelling together as a team and going from there.
"Everything looks after itself if you've got that good camaraderie.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Heading into finals, anything can happen, and I love going in as the underdog to anything.
"Coming in at sixth place, we have nothing to lose, so that's probably the way we're going to go into it."
Haines admitted there's an exciting buzz around the club, as they look to get behind their netballers.
"I don't think Culcairn's A-grade has been in finals since I was about 18," she said.
"After a tough few years, it's good to see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.
Advertisement
"There's a nice feel about the club going into next year."
The Crows have come out on top both times the sides have met.
Like most clubs, the Lions have battled through player unavailability this season, but Haines believes that has come with a silver lining.
"We're pretty lucky that we have quite a versatile playing group," she said.
"We try not to rely on anyone too much in the fact that we've always got a few different combinations up our sleeve that we've used through Covid.
"It's actually made us try some combinations that we maybe wouldn't have."
Advertisement
The Lions and Crows will meet on Saturday before Howlong and Lockhart go head-to-head on Sunday.
Both finals clashes will be played at Walbundrie.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.