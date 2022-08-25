The Border Mail
Georgie Haines to return to lead Culcairn in finals after having a baby

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 25 2022 - 7:31am, first published 6:23am
EXCITING TIMES: Georgie Haines will return to lead Culcairn in a must-win final against Billabong Crows this weekend after her and her partner, Tim, welcomed the arrival of their baby son Charles last week. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for Culcairn netball coach Georgie Haines.

