Police put drink-drivers on notice during football finals

Police are targeting drink-drivers during football finals amid an expected increase in traffic as the weather improves.
The Tallangatta League finals will start this weekend at Sandy Creek, with Sergeant Tim Mooney urging people to have a designated driver if drinking.
There have been two recent crashes in the Tallangatta region, including an incident where a probationary driver had a lucky escape on the Murray Valley Highway.
The car slid off the road on a rise in the road near Tallangatta about 8.30am last Thursday.
The 20-year-old was unhurt, with his Toyota narrowly missing trees on the side of the road.
The vehicle became stuck on the roadside.
Later that day, a 62-year-old woman's car slid off the Tallangatta Creek Road, into an embankment, about midday.
She suffered minor injuries, and police are investigating if environmental factors and the condition of the road played a role in the smash.
"With the Tallangatta League finals kicking off this weekend, police will be out in force on the roads," Sergeant Mooney said.
"In particular, we will be targeting drink-drivers leaving the games on Saturday and Sunday.
"We want people to plan ahead and have a designated driver if they're consuming alcohol at the football."
All of the league's final games will be played at the Sandy Creek ground.
Meanwhile a man has been questioned over a drink-driving incident.
He has been questioned and released pending further enquiries regarding reckless conduct endangering life and other driving offences.
