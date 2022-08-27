A retired Brocklesby farmer is selling a documentary style film he made about his experiences and the changes in farming technology from the 1950s to 2000.
Thurgoona resident Neil Drew made the approximately one hour film from snippets of video footage he recorded himself over the 50 year period, while living and farming on a property about eight kilometers west of Brocklesby.
Mr Drew hopes "old farmers and anyone else who's interested" will buy the film, which is available to purchase on USB, wafer USB or CD.
"It's a reflection of what's taken place, the changes that have taken place over those years," he said.
[My wife] thinks I took more videos of our stud rams than I did of our children- Neil Drew
Mr Drew said he recorded the footage on a "normal video camera", but had it digitised and then put it all together during spare time when COVID-19 struck.
"It's taken me about three years to put it together, because there's a massive amount of stuff to go through," he said.
"Stud rams, new pieces of machinery that came along, different farm activities, working with sheep, cropping, family.
"My wife Kay goes crook at me because she thinks I took more videos of our stud rams than I did of our children, that's not true."
The film is broken up into decades and Mr Drew provides his own commentary to the footage.
Mr Drew said the 2500 acres property was a mixed farm, which ran mainly merino sheep and a variety of crops and others from the farming and nearby communities might recognise some familiar places and people.
He said the biggest changes the film documented were the advances in technology and the growing size of machines.
The USB and wafer USBs are for sale for $25 and the CDs are $30.
They are available at Albury's Hutcheon & Pearce and Elders, Albury.
People with inquiries can reach Mr Drew by emailing backonthefarm50@gmail.com.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
