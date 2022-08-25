Man with arrest warrant 'twice drove at Albury police to avoid arrest'

A wanted man has been arrested with help from a member of the public after allegedly driving twice at police.
Police allegedly spotted Jayden Waihaki Nuku in a Hyundai in central Albury about midday on Wednesday and followed the i30 to Adams Street in Jindera.
The 29-year-old allegedly fled at high speed and drove at a police car on Hub Road at Table Top.
Officers were allegedly forced to to take evasive action twice to avoid being hit.
The car was pursued and Nuku was spotted on Union Road in North Albury about 1pm.
He was arrested with public help after being found hiding in bushes in a nearby home and trying to run from officers.
The abandoned Hyundai was found on Bownds Street in Lavington.
Two police cars were damaged.
Nuku was charged with offences including police pursuit, predatory driving, resisting a person aiding an officer, entering land without lawful excuse and other driving offences.
Two warrants for assault, domestic violence matters and fraud offences were executed.
Police had sought public assistance last week to find Nuku over the outstanding matters.
He was refused bail in Albury court on Thursday and will return on Wednesday next week.
