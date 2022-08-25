THE closure of the Wodonga Vaccination Hub on Friday should not be seen as a sign the risk of COVID infection is over, a Border health chief warns.
AWH Public Health AOD and Mental Health executive director Lucie Shanahan said the closure was in line with the state's plans to scale down the vaccination program after reaching 75 per cent two-dose vaccination for people in the catchment.
The move comes, in part, to address community demand to improve accessibility within the catchment.
"What we are doing is converting our vaccination program to an entirely mobile outreach clinic arrangement," Dr Shanahan said.
"Our vaccination team will be out and about across the local government areas that we support."
Dr Shanahan acknowledged the risk that closing a hub in such a high-visibility location could incorrectly communicate that the COVID risk was now over, but said the large-scale infrastructure used for the past 19 months was no longer required.
"Prior to COVID-19 - and certainly the position we are moving back to now - is that access to vaccinations for the population is not primarily the responsibility of the public health service," Dr Shanahan said.
"It does not mean that the pandemic is over and it doesn't mean that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is over either."
Ovens Murray Public Health Unit service planner Jessica Amy added that inequitable access to services has been identified as a considerable barrier for patients interacting with the regional health service.
She said that even in areas with high rates of two-dose vaccination, demand had remained high.
"North-east Victoria is quite a vast region and a beautiful region, but there are not great services as far as health care in every town," Ms Amy said.
"We do have some pockets of our region which do not have the high vaccination rates that we would like to see.
"We are using this as an opportunity to make sure that we target those communities."
The decision to close the hub, redirecting people to GPs and pharmacies for vaccinations, comes amid reports that a maldistribution of doctors and a declining GP workforce is affecting regional health outcomes and healthcare affordability.
Upcoming outreach clinic dates are as follows:
Wednesday, August 31, Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 10am to 2.30pm, Mirambeena Community Centre, 19 Martha Mews, Lavington.
Wednesday, August 31, Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 2, 10.30am to 2pm, Bright Community Centre, 1 Railway Terrace.
Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30, Monday, September 12 and Tuesday, September 13, 10am to 2.30pm, Beechworth Memorial Hall, 101 Ford St.
Thursday, September 8, from 10.30am to 2.30pm and Friday, September 9, from 11.30am to 4pm, Nissen Hut, Gateway Health, 45 Mackay St, Wangaratta.
No bookings are required for outreach clinics.
