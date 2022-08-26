The Wodonga all-abilities Jets will have the chance to showcase their skills in front of an Ovens and Murray League crowd on Saturday as they line-up at half-time of the senior clash between North Albury and Wodonga.
It's hoped the exhibition match at Bunton Park will help promote all-abilities AFL, with North Albury expressing an interest to follow in Wodonga's footsteps to potentially include a team in the Northern Conference Football Integration Development Association next season.
Advertisement
Over 35 border players have registered with the Jets this season, with the side taking on teams from Echuca, Shepparton and Wangaratta in a monthly round robin carnival.
ALSO IN SPORT:
The FIDA competition caters for all-ability players of both genders starting at 14-years-of-age and up.
The program has a focus on participation.
Anyone wanting to know more about how to get involved can head to Bunton Park on Saturday at 2:45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.