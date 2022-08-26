The Border Mail
Wodonga all-ability Jets to play at half-time of Ovens and Murray clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
August 26 2022 - 1:00am
The Wodonga all-ability Jets will play at half time at Bunton Park on Saturday.

The Wodonga all-abilities Jets will have the chance to showcase their skills in front of an Ovens and Murray League crowd on Saturday as they line-up at half-time of the senior clash between North Albury and Wodonga.

