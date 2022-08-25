ROUND TWO
RWW Giants 8.6 (54) lost to Howlong 13.8 (86)
The Spiders surprise the Giants with an early season statement with Josh Senior the standout for the visitors.
ROUND 13
Howlong 14.6 (90) def RWW Giants 12.10 (82)
Little separated the two sides for most of the contest with the Spiders edging clear late to get the job done at home. Giants young gun Nathan Wardius boots seven.
Q: Who starts favourites out of Howlong and RWW Giants on Saturday?
A: The Spiders get the nod after winning both previous encounters this season. But there is not much separating third to sixth on the ladder with all sides capable of making the preliminary final.
Q: Can we expect Giants coach Lucas Mellier to play on Saturday?
A: Interestingly, Mellier has played the past two rounds after not having been sighted since round nine. You get the feeling that Mellier is planning to wind back the clock and extend his decorated career.
Q: Can Mellier have an impact for the Giants if he decides to play?
A: The Giants coach is a competitive beast who loves the big stage of finals. It wouldn't shock to see Mellier bob up with three of four goals playing deep in attack.
Q: Who gets the job on Nathan Wardius after he booted seven against the Spiders in their most recent encounter?
A: Expect Manny Hughes to get first crack on the young gun. While Hughes likes to play as an attacking defender, he also has the discipline to lock down on his opponent if required.
Q: Can we expect to see a shootout between the two sides?
A: Both sides lack key forwards and rely on their midfielders and small forwards to kick a winning score. Don't be surprised if the victor only boots 11 or 12 goals.
Shapes as an intriguing contest which looks destined to be a dog fight and who wants it more in the final-quarter. Goals will be at a premium with the Spiders boasting slightly more firepower. Nathan Wardius may have to repeat his heroics of booting seven against the Spiders for the Giants to prevail.
Verdict: Howlong by nine points
