The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury wants to 'do it' for sidelined Anthony Miles and Daniel Cross

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 25 2022 - 8:36am, first published 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sidelined Anthony Miles.

Albury will play for two sidelined favourite sons in Saturday's home clash against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.