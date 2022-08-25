Albury will play for two sidelined favourite sons in Saturday's home clash against Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Daniel Cross told The Border Mail last week he was leaning towards retirement after a serious hamstring injury on August 13, while co-coach Anthony Miles has undergone surgery after a horror foot injury last weekend.
"It'd be good to be able to get a win for Milesy and Crossy and all those boys who got injured in the past month or so and get over the line for them," defender Lucas Conlan offered.
Boom midfielder Fletcher Carroll also hasn't played since injuring his hamstring against North Albury on July 9, while co-captain Jake Gaynor was also injured in that game and underwent ankle surgery.
Along with Miles, the Tigers also lost co-captain Michael Duncan (hamstring), Zach Bye (knee) and Alex Jones (knee) during the gutsy loss to Yarrawonga.
But it's the serious nature of the injuries to the veterans which have rocked the club.
"They're super important, Crossy with his work in the AFL (at North Melbourne), he's always doing programs for the boys, helping us out with gym programs and rehab, and 'Snip' (Miles), as the co-coach, he has a massive impact here," Conlan added.
While Miles and Cross would naturally be touched by the love team-mates have for them, they are too unselfish to want the result being focused on them.
The pair will want the Tigers to show the grit they did in falling in an eight-point thriller against the second-placed Pigeons, losing the lead in the final minutes.
