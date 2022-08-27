Further frontal passages in our region continued last week, resulting in patchy rainfall except for days of significant precipitation at Alpine resorts.
Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Mt Buller all have had more than 200mm this month, well above average. Daily maximum temperatures have remained below average, continuing a trend which began on May 30.
Advertisement
Coonabarabran has had winter temps below normal; the last time all three winter months were colder than normal was 1989 and before that, 1978. Since September 2021, maximum temps have been below normal each month up to August this year; not only in Coonabarabran but also at many other places in our region.
This is the longest sequence of successive months of below normal maximum temperatures since December 1962 right up to June 1964. That period was notably wetter than average in our regions. There was a longer period of below normal monthly maximum temperatures at Coonabarabran from September 1954 to the end of 1956. It was a very wet period, with major floods at several places in our region.
Daly Waters in the Carpentaria region of the NT had one of its coldest and wettest Julys on record, but this month there has been a remarkable turnaround. To date, the mean maximum temperature at 33.2 degrees is more than six degrees higher than the mean maximum temperature for July, which was just 27.0 degrees.
This represents the biggest temperature rise at Daly Waters from July to August in the same 12 months in 86 years of records. From the records, there were three cases of a temperature rise of just over 5 degrees from July to August in the same year - in 1945, 1955 and 1971.
The latter two saw a very wet spring season with many thunderstorms in our region, with major floods. Wangaratta was belted by 124mm in one day late in September 1955 and widespread flooding occurred in early November 1971.
The current troublespot weather wise is again way down south at Macquarie Island in the Southern Ocean, some 1450km south of Tasmania. Macquarie Island had its wettest June in 73 years of records with 205.9mm, breaking the previous record from 1993.
The year's rainfall to date at Macquarie Island has reached 943mm - the wettest ever to this point and only 54mm short of the annual average of 997mm.
The wettest winter at Macquarie in 1993 did set up record flood rains in North East Victoria in early October, following heavy rain at the beginning of September and again during mid-September. A warm, balmy day of 24 degrees on September 30, 1993 may have contributed to the flooding rains a few days later.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.