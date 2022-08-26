For the first time in almost two years, Culcairn will have a full-time doctor.
Dr Rod Bond, who took over Lockhart Medical Practice two-and-a-half years ago, will open a new clinic at Culcairn on September 1.
Culcairn Medical Practice will be manned full-time by Dr Odunayo (Johnson) Alakaye, who will also fill the vacant visiting medical officer role at the town's hospital.
"It's been a fragmented service since 2020 and no coverage at the hospital, so we'll be bringing that back," Dr Bond said.
"The aim is to have a full-time service at the hospital and a full-time GP here.
"Johnson will be here full-time and I'll be dividing my time between here and Lockhart because I'll be covering Lockhart hospital as well.
"I was raised in rural NSW and I've spent most of my working life in rural and remote Australia. It's important to get doctors into these small towns."
Dr Bond said there has been a very positive reception from the people of Culcairn.
"Everyone I've talked to is very excited to have a doctor back at the hospital," he said.
"It takes a lot of the load off the nursing staff and the remote medical service that has been provided.
"Murrumbidgee Local Health District has a remote service which is telephone-based, but as you can imagine, not everything can be dealt with over the telephone.
"Even taking up resources like ambulances transferring people to Albury or Wagga who don't necessarily need to be, but have to be seen by a doctor in person."
Dr Alakaye has a passion for rural health and has worked in several countries in remote settings.
His most recent stint in Australia was for 18 months in Darwin and he is excited to get to know the Culcairn community.
"The good thing about rural towns is everybody knows everybody. You know your patient and they know you, so it's quite rewarding," Dr Alakaye said.
"In the city, you might treat somebody and never see them again, but with this type of setup you can see someone in the clinic and follow up with them in hospital. You have a better continuation of care."
Dr Alakaye said his wife and three children will relocate to Culcairn to join him in December.
The long-term vision is to set the building up as a medical centre and an allied health hub, with a podiatrist, diabetes educator and dietitian already established at Lockhart to be made available at Culcairn.
"As we build up, we'll hope to get another doctor in. Obviously we're starting from scratch and have to build up a patient base first," Dr Bond said.
The practice has been established with help from Murrumbidgee Local Health District's local health advisory committee and Greater Hume Council.
"We've been working closely with them to work out what everybody needs and they've been very supportive," Dr Bond added.
