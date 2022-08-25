Ask the opposition to name Jindera's key players heading into finals and you'd be unlikely to hear Oli Browne mentioned.
But that's just the way the 20-year-old likes it, having proved to be one of the Hume league's best finds since relocating from Sydney last year to pull on a Bulldogs jumper.
The unheralded midfielder hasn't missed a game all season and his form has been a key factor behind Jindera's return to the top-six for the first time since 2018.
Browne, who spent his junior years with the Hornsby Berowra Eagles before moving onto Pennant Hills, is now preparing for his first taste of finals action as a senior footballer.
"I'd lived in Sydney my whole life but I'd heard a fair bit about country footy and the community side of it, which really appealed to me," Browne said.
"I was down here for a mate's bucks party over a weekend and I was looking at trying to get a game and possibly moving down here. Coming from a big family of nine kids in Sydney, I wanted to try something different, get out of home and do my own thing.
"So an ex-Jindera player, Chris Galvin, who I was playing with at Pennant Hills, got me in touch with the footy club. They had a ton of injuries at the time, something like 11 blokes out, so they were like 'please come and play for us.'
"We got flogged by Osborne by 120 points but I just loved all the players.
"About 20 minutes into the first training session, I knew I was going to enjoy it here. Everyone came up to me and said 'hey, how are you doing, it's lovely to have you down.'"
"I went back to Sydney and got a call from 'Willo' giving me feedback on how I played. I got plenty of feedback after the game from all the players as well and I loved that aspect of it."
It was a baptism of fire for Browne up against the Tigers but he was named in Jindera's best that day and had caught the bug for country footy.
"I enjoyed my footy in Sydney but it's less community-based and there's not as many events," Browne said.
"Just about every Saturday after the game, we'll go to the pub and have awards, there will be some event on or we'll go to a sponsor's place, so that's pretty different.
"You spend a lot more time around your team-mates and coaches, so you're a much tighter group. Two weeks later, I came back down and I've been here for the last year."
Browne played as a half-forward with Pennant Hills but has relished the challenge of being thrown into Jindera's midfield this season.
"I'll do whatever the team needs me to do," he said.
"Sometimes that's following a decent player around stoppages, sometimes it's laying as many tackles as I can and other times, just racking up as many touches as possible.
"I really enjoy going forward and kicking a few goals every now again, that's always a bit of fun.
"You play footy for team success, it's not about individual success.
"Whatever the team needs me to do, I go out and do that as best I can.
"As long as your team-mates, your coach and you club appreciate that, that's all that matters and that's the best compliment you can get playing footy."
Jindera's elimination final against the Saints at Walbundrie represents uncharted territory for Browne so will he be nervous waking up on Sunday morning?
"Probably a little bit but I feel like nerves are a good thing," he said.
"I imagine the pressure will go up a notch but we're all really looking forward to it. We've got a young group, full of energy and run and drive and hopefully we put our best foot forward.
"Going up against Brock-Burrum, we beat them on their home deck a couple of months ago so we're pretty confident we can do the same again.
"We know our best footy can match it with any side and we're confident we can go deep into finals as long as we play our best footy each week.
"We had one win from the first eight games last season so to go from that to having both grades locked into finals before even going into the last round of the season, that turnaround has been great.
"We had good numbers throughout pre-season and even the blokes who were still injured kept rocking up to support the team.
"That's been a key factor in getting where we are now."
