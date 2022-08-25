Playing games away from Walbundrie looks set to become a regular feature of the Hume league finals.
Howlong will host next Sunday's semi-final and league president Philip Bouffler has left the door open for other clubs to put their hands up from 2023 onwards.
Taking finals on the road will give the Walbundrie playing surface more time to recover and could reward clubs who have worked to upgrade their facilities.
"A couple of years ago, we had a final at Urana Road Oval and as clubs' facilities are improving, they want to showcase their grounds," Bouffler said.
"We've got a set criteria and if clubs think they can meet that criteria to host a final, we're more than happy to do it.
"We want to spell the Walbundrie ground and give it a day off because six games solid in a wet year like this can be pretty hard on the ground sometimes.
"Shifting one game away will make all the difference."
Walbundrie will host finals on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, with next Saturday's blockbuster between Osborne and Holbrook also taking place at the grand final venue before Howlong steps into the spotlight.
"We've got a roster system for catering and it works best if the catering club does it," Bouffler explained.
"Howlong has the catering so we've allocated the second Sunday as the day we want to shift away from Walbundrie to spell it, to get a cleaner lead-up to the preliminary final and the grand final.
"Howlong put their hand up and we're really looking forward to going to Howlong; their facilities are fantastic and it's a well-run club.
"It's heading down that track (doing this annually) but it's all going to depend on which catering club has the facilities or if the club thinks they're good enough to be doing it.
"There's a certain criteria they've got to meet and if they can tick all the boxes, there's a fair chance they can host the second Sunday.
"It's been fantastic getting around all the new facilities this season.
"They're a credit to the league and a credit to the clubs for getting them up and running.
"Holbrook and Henty have had major facility upgrades and Lockhart's fixing their ground up as well so it just makes the day more enjoyable."
Bouffler can't wait to see the Hume league finals played out for the first time since 2019.
"It's going to be fantastic," he said.
"After COVID, we wondered if crowds would drop off and how volunteers would go but people have been really invigorated and we've had some fantastic crowds.
"There's been a good vibe and clubs are so excited about playing finals, from the littlest netballer to the oldest footballer.
"We've seen all year how close some of these games are and in the first week of finals, these games could go any way.
"There's going to be some great football played and the ground's looking good so we think we'll get good crowds there."
