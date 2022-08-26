This season might have turned out differently to how Jeremy Luff expected but the big Saint isn't complaining.
Luff has been Brock-Burrum's first-choice ruckman for most of the year with the talismanic Matt Seiter taking on a different role even before injuries cut his season short.
And the 29-year-old has risen to the challenge in more ways than one.
"Matty's been one of the best ruckmen in the league for a while so to be told 'you might be playing ruck this year' and have him down forward was a bit of a surprise at the start of the year but I'm happy to play that role if they need me to," Luff said.
"Getting thrown into the ruck, you're around the ball a lot more and you don't have that direct opponent so there's a bit of a licence to get around and try to find the footy.
"The body, on Sunday, is a bit sorer but apart from that, I've really enjoyed it.
"I was always one of the tallest kids growing up and I played all my juniors in the ruck so it was just going back to that, remembering how to time the jumps and getting the body prepped for a few knocks here and there."
Luff and Seiter provided the Saints with a great dual threat on ground before the assistant coach pulled up with a calf injury.
"He's really good at playing that, up to halfway, he'll do all the taps and that frees me up to play that kick behind and try to read the play if there's a quick clearance, so I do enjoy that," Luff said.
"We'd obviously love to have him in the side, he's such a big presence.
"Even just having him there physically, the side lifts by 110 percent so we will miss him in finals but he'll be there on the side, cheering us on, which is all you can ask for."
Luff can't wait for Sunday's elimination final against Jindera.
"We've got a bit of a rivalry with Jindera, we played off against them in 2018 for a flag and there's a bit of love-hate there, so we're looking forward to a good contest," Luff said.
"Pressure is massive in finals.
"You've got to contest all around the ground because if you give good players, like the Galvins or Hamish Clark from Howlong, a bit of space, they'll just tear you apart.
"You've got to make it a contest, 18 v 18 on the ground and wheel in, ready to go.
"We've been up and down this year.
"We've shown moments where we've been really great and, at other times, we've been disappointing.
"I think that comes down to having a new side with a bit of inexperience but a lot of the time, when push comes to shove, we seem to get over the line.
"Last week (against Holbrook) was a bit disappointing to go from where we were the week before against Osborne, but the belief is still there.
"If we can switch on and prepare well, we're capable of pulling off performances like that.
"We want to be there late in September so it's just whether we rock up on the day, ready to go."
