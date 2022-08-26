The Border Mail
Former Albury mayor Henk van de Ven intimidation case adjourned to Wednesday

By Ted Howes
Updated August 26 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:00am
SUBMISSIONS POSTPONED: Henk van de Ven pictured outside the pre-polling booth in Smollett Street in December, 2021.

DEFENCE submissions in a stalking and intimidation case against former Albury mayor Henk van de Ven will be lodged with the Albury Local Court on Wednesday.

