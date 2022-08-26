DEFENCE submissions in a stalking and intimidation case against former Albury mayor Henk van de Ven will be lodged with the Albury Local Court on Wednesday.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was not present at the hearing on Friday when the submissions were initially due to be lodged.
The court heard the case could possibly be determined next Friday, September 2. Statements from the prosecution witnesses were heard last Monday.
