The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man released from prison after stabbing at his Wodonga home

By Wodonga Court
August 26 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STABBING: Ricky Armstrong and Kieran Heather were involved in the incident.

A man involved in a stabbing at his home has been released from custody.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.