A man involved in a stabbing at his home has been released from custody.
Ricky David Armstrong had faced serious charges over the March 19 incident against his long-term friend, Tobby Jarvis.
Jarvis was invited to Armstrong's home before being attacked by Armstrong, Darcy Widdison and Kieran Heather while inside.
A knife, or knives, were used to stab Jarvis, who fled the De Kerilleau Drive home after trying to dodge the knife blows.
He had smashed a window to escape the attack.
Armstrong, who has 22 pages of priors, was found by police hiding in a cupboard on April 22.
A knife similar to the one described by Jarvis was seized, along with a machete.
The court heard while it was clear Jarvis suffered a stab wound, it was less clear who had inflicted it.
He wasn't seriously injured.
Prosecutor Les Hare said all were liable over the attack, but it was hard to pin down the exact involvement of each offender.
Armstrong had served 124 days in custody before his final appearance in court this week, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of affray on the basis other charges would be withdrawn by police.
Heather was released after serving 123 days and Widdison after serving 76 days.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said he had already spent too much of his life behind bars.
"For a young man of 25 you have far too many pages of prior convictions," he said.
Armstrong has worked in a sawmill and as a shearer.
Mr Watkins urged him to immediately seek work upon his release from custody, rather than returning to his old criminal associates.
Mr Watkins ordered he be released him from Ravenhall jail given the time he had already served on remand.
