Lavington will target its Werribee connection next year for the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
The Panthers' 2019 Did Simpson medallist Shaun Mannagh will tackle Saturday's away game against Wodonga Raiders after the VFL outfit missed finals, finishing 10th.
Marty Brennan, who played earlier this year against Myrtleford, and Aidan Johnson are also at Werribee.
"Definitely, we will be asking the question," coach Adam Schneider replied when quizzed.
Definitely, we will be asking the question.- Adam Schneider on looking to recruit the club's Werribee connection
Lavington's hopes of playing finals will rest on Myrtleford's away clash against Corowa-Rutherglen.
The Saints and Panthers sit on 36 points heading into the final round, but the former has a percentage lead of 15.36.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Even if the Panthers fall short of finals, it's still been a wonderful year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.