Wodonga's Hudson Garoni will play his fifth senior game in Saturday's away clash against North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Werribee forward, who turned 22 on Thursday, played one game as a teenager prior to COVID, two last year where he dominated against Lavington on both occasions and one this season against Wangaratta Rovers.
"It's always good to get back and play for the 'Doggies, it's home away from home and they're all ripping fellas," he declared.
Garoni admits he's been inconsistent this year and is uncertain of his future as he chases employment from his commerce degree.
