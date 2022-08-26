The Melrose renaissance goes up a gear on Sunday with the Purple Army out to stun Cobram and snatch a semi-final berth.
Winless at the foot of Division 1 last season, the battling club suffered a further kick in the guts when their Melrose Park clubrooms were destroyed in a fire.
Long-serving player Adam Waters was ready to hang up his boots only for incoming coach Josh Fluss to talk him around.
And with a resurgent Melrose having won eight games on their way to seventh place, finals football is back on Waters' agenda.
"I'd had enough before last season," the 30-year-old admitted. "I don't like losing and I found it very tough.
"At the start of this year, I definitely didn't want to play any more but 'Flussy' got onto me and said 'you've got to give me one more year.'
"I took a bit of convincing but with my wife, Alex, playing here as well, that really got me here.
"This season has been so much better. Getting some games into the younger fellas made last year a bit more worth it and that's really helped us this year.
"To have that group of young African players coming through is phenomenal. With their pace, skill and willingness to play, they've been outstanding for us."
Waters has scored 11 goals from midfield this season and also played in goal when injury restricted his mobility.
He can't wait to get stuck into a Roar side which narrowly missed out on the league championship last weekend.
"We'll be putting the pressure on them," Waters said.
"We have no pressure on us at all. The onus is really on them and we'll be coming in hard, trying to ruffle some feathers."
Waters, in two spells, has spent eight years at Melrose either side of a season with Murray United.
"This club's massive to me," he said.
"I met my wife and her family here so this whole place is like my family now.
"It's really good to see us progressing and getting further up the ladder.
"I think the club can be huge, it could be a great success, once the clubrooms are done and we get the juniors up.
"When we start winning, a lot of the old faces come out. I see them around the ground and it's really good to see them supporting the young kids."
Aloysius Park is the setting for Sunday's game.
"It's so good to be back in finals," Waters said.
"Everyone's buzzing.
"To go from the bottom of the bottom to at least making the eight is fantastic and I honestly feel we could push some top teams.
"It's a reward for the huge effort that's gone in."
Albury United v Twin City (Jelbart Park East)
Cobram v Melrose (Aloysius Park)
Myrtleford v Boomers (Jelbart Park West)
Wangaratta v Albury City (Glen Park)
