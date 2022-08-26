The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Adam Waters and Melrose ready to face Cobram Roar in AWFA quarter-finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 26 2022 - 3:35am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Waters has experienced ups and downs during two spells with Melrose but he is back playing finals tomorrow. Picture by James Wiltshire.

The Melrose renaissance goes up a gear on Sunday with the Purple Army out to stun Cobram and snatch a semi-final berth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.