IMAGINE living in limbo for a whole generation.
Told through the eyes of a teenage girl, Zahra, inspirational documentary Journey Beyond Fear chronicles the emotional roller coaster for a refugee family pursuing resettlement in Australia.
Tatong-based director Robyn Hughan first visited Afghan refugees living on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur during 2011.
She was drawn to one family in particular.
"I made many self-funded trips to continue documenting the family in Kuala Lumpur," she said.
"At times this was very taxing, both financially and emotionally.
"I was often filming on my own, staying with the family and sleeping on the floor with them, which gave me incredible access to their world.
"I had no idea what the final outcome would be, but eventually, they arrived in Melbourne under the United Nations (UN) program in 2014."
Hughan said while there was a good outcome for Zahra and her family, fewer than 1 per cent of refugees registered with the UN were resettled.
She said Zahra had completed nursing studies at Monash University.
"I'm very proud of her to be able to achieve what she's achieved," she said.
Journey Beyond Fear is among three Border and North East-made documentaries in The Border Mail International Film Festival, which runs from August 31 until September 11.
The others are Becoming Bulldogs and Solstice.
Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga general manager Kelly Davis said it was the first time the festival included three locally-made documentaries among its line-up, which numbered 42 films from 16 different nations this year.
She said the local films would each have a Q and A panel at one screening and multiple sessions throughout the festival.
"It's the first time since the global pandemic that we've had this array of films available to us," she said.
"We've got dramas, comedies, thrillers, crime and documentaries."
For the first time, a South Korean film, Broker, will open the festival on Wednesday at 6.45pm.
Journey Beyond Fear screens on Sunday, September 4, at 4pm, followed by a Q and A with councillor and community advocate, David Thurley OAM, Robyn Hughan (writer, director and producer) and Steve Warne (producer). It also screens on Thursday, September 8, at 6pm.
Becoming Bulldogs screens on Sunday, September 4, at 1.30pm and Wednesday, September 7, at 6.15pm.
Solstice screens on Tuesday, September 6, at 6.30pm and Sunday, September 11, at 1.30pm.
Tickets are on sale now from Regent Cinemas or online.
