The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Mail International Film Festival presents three local documentaries among 42 films from 16 nations

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga general manager Kelly Davis says The Border Mail International Film Festival includes three locally-made documentaries among its line-up of 42 films this year. Picture by Ash Smith

IMAGINE living in limbo for a whole generation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.