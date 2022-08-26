A desperate Corowa-Rutherglen stands between Myrtleford pushing into finals in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Roos have won only one of their past eight games, while the Saints must beat the home side to snare an elimination final berth.
The pair's season has been decimated by injuries and, given they're the two smallest towns in the league, are extremely susceptible.
Myrtleford holds down fifth spot, on percentage from Lavington, but the Roos had their moments in falling by 25 points to a rapidly improving Wodonga.
"I think the big difference from last week was we were really competing, just being first to the ball and winning those 50-50 contests, once we're doing that, we have the outside ability to convert," Roos' Charlie Nastasi explained.
The Roos will look to farewell coach Peter German, who is stepping down.
Kaelan Bradtke has threatened to destroy teams and the Saints are without possible opponent Ryan Crisp.
