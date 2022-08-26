A teenage crook has failed in his bid to have a jail sentence either overturned or reduced in severity.
Kyle Anthony Crighton had appealed to the District Court over a two year and one month term handed down in Albury Local Court in June for a series of crimes.
These included firearms-related offences, in connection to sawn-off shotguns, and car theft.
Crighton's offending took place over a six-week stretch late last year.
His appeal against the severity of the sentences handed down by magistrate Sally McLaughlin were dismissed this week in Albury by District Court judge Sean Grant.
Crighton 18, appeared via a video link to jail, where he is serving a minimum term of 13 months.
In dismissing the appeal, Judge Grant ordered that Crighton not be released on parole until February 7, 2023.
Crighton had been jailed for terms in the range of eight to 10 months on the firearms charges that were laid in the wake of a police raid on a house in Southern View Drive, West Albury, on the morning of October 22.
He was not the focus of the raid - that was another man at the address who was wanted on outstanding warrants - but police forensic analysis of the weapons found linked him to the guns.
Crighton's DNA was recovered from a .410 shotgun and a .22 rifle.
Three days after the raid, Crighton had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and so police served him with a self-isolation form.
He left the unit two days later then NSW Health told police Crighton had applied for emergency accommodation at Lavington's Quality Siesta Resort.
At 3am the next day Crighton again fled, a security guard calling police on seeing the teenager running off along Wagga Road.
