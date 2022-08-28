OUR SAY: No one's best friend if owners don't properly supervise their pet dogs

Dogs are so loved they're often treated as family. When they die, the loss is felt deeply and often shared through the posting of photographs on social media.
They're far from the wild animals from which they descended over many, many generations, but they're an animal nonetheless.
Dogs' "fight or flight" instinct can kick in when they become scared, so they must be watched carefully.
Yards should be secure, dogs should be on a lead when walked and even when in designated off-leash areas, they should be closely supervised.
These past few days we have seen the tragic consequences of what can happen when that required utmost care is not carried out.
Firstly, there was the incident in Howlong on Saturday night where two American bulldogs attacked and killed a much smaller dog while its owner was taking the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel for a walk.
And now a Wodonga woman has had to go through the same experience, with Missi the 19-year-old poodle attacked by an Alaskan malamute that "appeared from nowhere" at Diamond Park on Tuesday morning.
Missi died as her owner was on the way to the vet. Speaking on Friday - coincidentally, on International Dog Day - Wodonga Council compliance team leader Craig McClanahan outlined how the malamute's owner came forward that morning, with the offer to have her dog put down.
"On this sad occasion unfortunately it didn't stop the death occurring," he says, "but she realises any dog has the potential to cause injuries and death to another animal if it's not under proper supervision, if it's not on a lead."
It's clear the joy of having a pet can turn to tragedy because of others' failure to show the required level of responsibility.
