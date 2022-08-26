Barnawartha coach Kade Butters is not superstitious.
But he must feel like he has crossed over the path of 10 black cats after the spate of injuries at Tigerland.
It started in round one when four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill hobbled off with a season-ending Achilles injury.
The biggest injury blow came mid-season after seven-time best and fairest winner Josh Spence suffered a broken leg.
The Tigers have also been without key defender Ben Kunkel (season) alongside Mitch Exton for the second-half of the year.
Ruckman Adam Elias' season is also over with a knee.
They also lost Tom Anson (broken cheekbone) and Exton for the season on the eve of the finals.
Surprisingly, the Tigers have been able to overcome the adversity to remain entrenched in the top-five.
But the crippling injury list finally took a toll last weekend when the Tigers were spanked by 20 goals by flag fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
They failed to score a goal.
The Tigers now face Dederang-Mt Beauty in the elimination final at Sandy Creek on Sunday.
Butters conceded last weekend was hardly the ideal preparation for a cut-throat final.
"I thought with the run that we have been having, things couldn't have got much worse," Butters.
"But our performance against Kiewa obviously wasn't real flash.
"Full-credit to Kiewa though, the way they have bounced back after the last couple of weeks
"To hit form like they did and with their slick ball movement, they are going to be a real force again at Sandy Creek.
"We had a young side with 16 blokes under the age of 21 last weekend, so it was a good learning curve for the younger players to see how the best go about their business."
Butters said the focus this week had been about regrouping.
"We are not going to raise the white flag and we've got nothing to lose because most people have written us off," he said.
"We will be playing for a bit of pride and a bit of belief.
"We'll take some confidence out of the fact we beat Dederang earlier in the year."
