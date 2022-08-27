The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Finally, some positivity on the foot and mouth front

By David Everist
August 27 2022 - 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recent news of funding to support the development of foot and mouth vaccines in Australia is welcome. Picture: KAMAR MINI/SHUTTERSTOCK

After all the often ill-informed doom and gloom about foot and mouth disease reaching our shores, there's good, positive news that work is afoot to develop a vaccine.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.