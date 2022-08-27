At a NSW biosecurity conference held in Dubbo this week, the deputy premier said the government was hopeful a vaccine could be developed by August 1 next year with the assistance of the grants. Currently, Animal Health Australia holds a million doses of FMD vaccine in the UK. As it is live virus, its introduction into an Australian program would void our FMD-free status. However, the reported parochial approach by the deputy premier - who stamped a NSW label on the program - was disappointing, where surely a national approach would fast-track research and vaccine rollout.