After all the often ill-informed doom and gloom about foot and mouth disease reaching our shores, there's good, positive news that work is afoot to develop a vaccine.
It has been reported that a world-first synthetic vaccine for foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease could be developed in NSW by August next year, fast-tracked by a $60 million government investment program. A press release added the NSW government had committed $60 million to fast-track the development of a vaccine for both diseases.
Advertisement
At a NSW biosecurity conference held in Dubbo this week, the deputy premier said the government was hopeful a vaccine could be developed by August 1 next year with the assistance of the grants. Currently, Animal Health Australia holds a million doses of FMD vaccine in the UK. As it is live virus, its introduction into an Australian program would void our FMD-free status. However, the reported parochial approach by the deputy premier - who stamped a NSW label on the program - was disappointing, where surely a national approach would fast-track research and vaccine rollout.
The recent hacking of a tractor's system with a video game shows how vulnerable the agriculture sector is to cyber-attacks.
The hack revealed technology relying on unsupported operating systems and code is openly available on the internet. Experts say it confirms their fears that the booming agtech sector has not prioritised security in its devices. Governments, farmers and developers are being urged to think of food production as part of Australia's overall national security readiness.
Australian security researcher Sick Codes hacked a tractor display and installed the vintage 1990s video game DOOM, demonstrating his control of the system, to encourage agricultural technology developers to take security more seriously.
The tractor manufacturer said the hack, which involved physically accessing a unit that was not connected to the internet, did not put any customer or dealer's equipment, networks or data at risk. However, this a salient warning that any on farm system could be shut down and a ransom demanded.
Recent US research has confirmed that most plant milks are lower in key micronutrients than cow's milk.
Cow's milk is an important source of phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and selenium, but tests show these nutrients are lacking in most plant milks except pea milk.
Most plant-based "milks" have lower amounts of four key micronutrients - phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and selenium - than cow's milk.
The exception is milk substitutes made from pea protein, which has broadly similar levels to cow's milk.
Alternative milks - which are generally made by grinding up produce such as almonds, oats or rice, soaking it in water and adding emulsifiers and stabilisers - have been growing in popularity in recent years, both among vegans - who eat no animal products - and others who avoid dairy for ethical or environmental reasons.
Plant milks are often naturally lower in calcium and iodine, but may be fortified, and producers in the US are required to state their concentration on packaging. But levels of some other minerals - including magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium - aren't required to be on the label.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.