A PLAN to divert polluted wastewater into a historic tunnel built under Beechworth in the 1800s has been slammed by a "heritage warrior".
Heidi Freeman said the tunnel had never before been used as a storm water drain and that no one had received assurances the site, popular with hikers and sightseers, would not be flushed with mud, oil, grease, litter, chemicals and other pollutants.
Indigo Shire Council said it had approved a plan for wastewater from the Silver Gardens subdivision on the former Beechworth Lawn Tennis Club.
The 800-metre Rocky Mountain Mining Tunnel under the development was built in 1876 to expose new areas for gold sluicing by reducing the water level of Spring Creek. Mrs Freeman said she was disappointed people had been "kept in the dark about what was going to happen to the tunnel".
"The townsfolk haven't been told anything about the water being diverted to the tunnel," Mrs Freeman said.
"How come it wasn't discussed?
"There was no signage and the public weren't told about it.
"How come a private developer might have storm water diverted to the historic tunnel and us small people don't know what's going on?"
The Indigo Shire Council said the tunnel was a part of the town's drainage infrastructure, a claim disputed by Mrs Freeman.
"Council has approved the engineering plans for the Silver Gardens development on the former Beechworth Lawn Tennis Club site which includes stormwater from the site discharging into the Rocky Mountain Tunnel," a Indigo Shire Council spokesperson said.
"The approved design has had to be modified slightly which is still subject to final approval.
"The Rocky Mountain Tunnel is a significant part of Beechworth's stormwater drainage infrastructure.
"It is entirely appropriate that the runoff from the development site be discharged via the tunnel."
Indigo mayor Bernie Gaffney said he had voted against the subdivision due to concerns over road access and drainage issues.
"However, I stand by the decision of council," he said.
