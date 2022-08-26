The Murray Bushrangers face the game's hottest AFL-bound talent on Saturday.
Sandringham has confirmed the son of three-time Brisbane premiership player Marcus Ashcroft will play the sudden death game at Williamstown.
"He definitely knows how to find the ball, he's an accumulator and he's probably the most professional player I've ever seen and I've been involved for 16 years," Dragons' talent operations manager Mark Wheeler said of whiz kid Will Ashcroft.
The teenager has already joined the AFL Lions as a father-son selection.
"We were lucky enough to play against Nick Daicos (Oakleigh) last year, I think he ended up with 42 touches and three goals, so it's always enjoyable to come up against the most talented kids in the country," Bushies' coach Mark Brown offered of the Collingwood AFL prodigy.
