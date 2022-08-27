A community garden in Holbrook, which will officially open in a few months, is aiming to be a meeting place and fresh produce pantry for all nearby residents.
The Holbrook Community Garden, located beside the Holbrook Library, will hold its launch event on Saturday, October 1 from 11am to 2pm.
Holbrook Community Garden Committee chair Jenni Wines said the outdoor area was intended as an inclusive space for everyone.
"We want everyone to come down here and help, not just to help garden, but to visit and sit," she said.
"They can just sit and contemplate and take whatever they want so they can cook."
So far the garden is growing a number of vegetables, including kohlrabi (also known as German turnip), Asian greens, peas, carrots, radishes, spinach, bok choy, and chillies.
There are also a handful of just planted citrus and olive trees, strawberries and variety of potted succulents and flowers.
Greater Hume Council donated the patch of land to the gardening group about 12 months ago, after it was no longer allowed to garden at St Patrick's Primary School.
The new site is within walking distance to a number of aged care homes, which Ms Wines hoped would be of benefit to the residents.
"Perhaps they can't have a garden of their own, but they can come here and pick Asian greens or pull a carrot and they can make a donation if they can afford a donation, but if they can't afford it they can just take it," she said.
Committee treasurer Kim Hulme agreed.
"Often they only need one or two leaves of spinach or something like that, so they don't want to go to the expense of buying a whole package," he said.
"Herbs, for instance, they only need a small amount and they can come pick it fresh...herbs make such a difference to your dish, their appetites are poorer and a bit of cheese on toast with a bit of parsley on top is amazingly different from just the plain cheese on toast."
Committee communications guru Jennifer Golenberg said the garden would also foster connectedness.
"In small communities people are often lonely," she said.
"If they can just walk through and often talk to somebody that's probably enough for their day.
"As we get more things going we'll have more people come and actually participate and even if you can't physically participate, you can help by telling people 'I did this when i was younger' and still be a part of something."
The garden will also teach children where food comes from.
To find out more or RSVP for the official opening day go to the Holbrook Community Garden Facebook page.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
