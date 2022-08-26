Wangaratta social enterprise cafe Where Is My Coffee? has placed first for excellence in employment outcomes.
The Victorian Disability Award recognition comes less than a year after the cafe opened its doors to trainees and customers.
The pilot program for non-profit organisation Villa Maria Catholic Homes, Where Is My Coffee? provides a supportive workplace for trainees to develop retail and customer service skills, as well as resume and interview skill development for those who want to pursue careers in other industries.
Trainee Bianca Paola said she felt "absolutely happy" for the win, which recognises and honours achievements that promote the employment rights and inclusion of people with disability.
"It took a while to sink in, but we were thrilled. I yelled out, 'Let's open some champagne'," Ms Paola said.
VMCH regional manager of lifestyle and respite Harley Dalgleish said the pandemic had increased time and financial pressures on employers, and this has translated to employers being less willing to invest in employees with disability.
"They want people to come through the door who are ready," Mr Dalgleish said. "If we can create opportunities where we are training people to be ready, we are taking that pressure off."
The Victorian Disability Awards and the excellence in employment outcomes award for Where is My Coffee? took place days after the federal government announced it will shake up the disability employment services sector due to poor performance and outcomes, affecting half of providers nationwide.
Mr Dalgleish acknowledged the overhaul of the sector following the review, saying VMCH would deliver employment outcomes for people with disability by working with and supporting both employers and employees, as it aims to support 100 people into award-wage employment by 2025.
"We've got these job providers that have been canned over the past week because of the statistics of people finding employment - this gives us the opportunity not only to train the clients but to work with the employer with the trainees' needs," Mr Dalgleish said.
"Where Is My Coffee? was a pilot and it has gone above and beyond expectations. For VMCH to see that vision now and accept that it is making outcomes and real life changes, it will excel."
