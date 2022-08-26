North Albury will look to break a premiership drought against Wodonga Raiders in Sunday's Albury Wodonga Junior Football League under 16s decider.
Raiders are a perennial contender in the junior grades, but the home team will be the sentimental tip.
Advertisement
"For our 16s, we've probably finished bottom of the table in the last five or six years more than we've finished above that," Hoppers' president and co-coach Dave Gardiner offered.
"(Fellow co-coach) Steve (Hetherton) and I, our philosophy is preparing our guys for senior footy in the next few years and this is a bonus."
Josh Murphy claimed the league's goalkicking award, midfielder Cody Gardiner has been in superb form, while Will Clohesy has been the club's Mr Fixit, filling a variety of roles.
"We've got a good mix of top and bottom agers in the team, so you're not going to be strong one year and down the next," Gardiner added.
North won the first meeting this season, but Raiders snared the past two.
"I think our depth has really improved, we've had a good spread across the board, everyone's improved throughout the year," Raiders' co-coach Steve Ramage revealed.
Forward Tyrone Ellis finished runner-up in the league's best and fairest, Harvey Cribbes has been outstanding in either the ruck or defence, while Beau O'Neill has been terrific in the midfield.
The AWJFL is hosting its first finals series in three years after COVID wiped out the entire 2020 season, while last year's competition was cancelled when NSW went into lockdown on August 14.
"There's no doubt the fact we're back playing, you can just see the enjoyment that the kids get out of it," Ramage offered.
"It was disappointing for the boys last year, we knew we were going to be in the top four and it was only the finals which we missed out on.
"They were disappointed about that because they like playing in the big games."
Officials will be hoping the forecast is incorrect, with a 60 per cent chance of rain predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology, although that's for only one to four millimetres.
The under 16s grand final will be the last of the three played at North's Bunton Park, with the match starting from 1.30pm.
The under 12s kick off at 9.30am with Albury set to face St Patrick's, while Albury will also contest the under 14s against Wodonga.
When the finals were last held, Wodonga Maroon defeated Albury in the 16s with a handful of players, including Jett Cassidy (Wodonga) and Harry Cameron (Albury), now playing seniors.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Yarrawonga toppled Corowa-Rutherglen in the 14s, while the latter also fell to Lavington in the 12s grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.