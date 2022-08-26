IT'S raining men, hallelujah!
At least that's the forecast for Saturday afternoon in Albury CBD.
If you happen to be on Dean Street about 1pm, you will very likely catch a glimpse of cast members from Revolution Theatre Productions' upcoming show, Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical.
They will be in drag and up the main drag of Albury - so to speak.
The magical musical bus known as Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical will roll into Albury Entertainment Centre from September 22 until October 1.
Based on the 1994 smash-hit movie of the same name, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered, old bus searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they had ever dreamed of.
Revolution Theatre Productions will run eight shows over their season.
Tickets are available from Albury Entertainment Centre Box Office or online.
