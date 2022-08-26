Spray can man gets hefty fines, order for double assault on his partner in her unit

A Lavington man who threw a can of deodorant at his partner's head when she didn't make him lunch has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work.
This is part of a 12-month community corrections order imposed on Raymond Lord, 25, in Albury Local Court over this and related matters at their Breen Street unit on February 2.
Lord was also convicted and fined $1400, the penalties handed down on guilty pleas to two assault charges and the contravention of an apprehended violence order.
