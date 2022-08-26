The Border Mail
Lavington man committed assault when he got angry over victim not making him lunch

By Albury Court
August 26 2022 - 5:00am
Spray can man gets hefty fines, order for double assault on his partner in her unit

A Lavington man who threw a can of deodorant at his partner's head when she didn't make him lunch has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid work.

