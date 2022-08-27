Hefty cost for red gum lopper caught in the act near Rutherglen

An illegal firewood collector has been hit with a hefty fine and had two chainsaws confiscated by authorities after cutting down red gums.
Joshua Lock and his friends were spotted by Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning staff at Lake Moodemere near Rutherglen on May 15 last year.
Staff had heard a chainsaw operating and spotted the trio with two utes filled with river red gum wood.
Lock admitted a Toyota HiLux and two chainsaws were his, and that the red gum tree had been chopped up and loaded by the group.
He admitted to doing so in the past, telling the staff that he would sell the firewood on Facebook Marketplace.
He said he had removed timber about a week earlier and on April 24 or 25.
He showed photographs to the officers of his previous hauls.
The wood taken from the public lands totalled about seven cubic metres.
Lawyer Graham Lamond said his client was already $2200 out of pocket for the chainsaws seized from Lock on the day.
The Wodonga court heard his two friends had received penalty notices rather than being prosecuted, but the court was told Lock had been charged after admitting to taking wood on at least two previous occasions.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Lock was aged 19 and had no priors.
He said it was an expensive lesson for the young man.
"Public lands are there for a reason," Mr Watkins said.
"We can't go damaging and vandalising them in the way that you did."
He noted the trees were cut down for personal gain but did not impose a conviction.
Lock was instead ordered to contribute $1000 to the court fund.
