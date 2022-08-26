The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga re-signs a stack of stars for next year, ahead of Pies' clash

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 26 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BROTHERS IN ARMS: Yarrawonga's Harry (centre) and Willie Wheeler have joined a host of players in re-signing with the Pigeons.

Yarrawonga has received a boost ahead of Saturday's top of the table clash against Wangaratta with the bulk of their best players re-signing in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.