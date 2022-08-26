Yarrawonga has received a boost ahead of Saturday's top of the table clash against Wangaratta with the bulk of their best players re-signing in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Former Carlton player Michael Gibbons had already signed a three-year deal last December, but Harry and Willie Wheeler, Leigh Masters, Mark Whiley, Leigh Williams, Nick Fothergill and Bailey Frauenfelder will play for the Pigeons in 2023.
Gibbons will again miss the away game against the Pies with an ankle complaint.
The Pigeons sit only a win behind Wangaratta heading into the final round, but can't steal the minor premiership as the home team has a percentage lead of almost 100.
"You want to be playing your best brand of footy coming into finals, so we'll be going full tilt and it will be good to see where we're at," wing and O and M representative Ryan Bruce suggested.
The Pies will welcome back the classy Brad Melville from VFL commitments with Richmond, while on-baller Matt Kelly is back after battling soreness.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga's growth is set to continue after launching the Pigeons' Pathway Program
It aims to provide young people from Yarrawonga and the local area an environment focused on participation and individual development.
The club will invest in the development of coaches to provide positive experiences to young sportspeople across all junior grades, underpinned by program curriculum to not only improve as players, but also the social and emotional wellbeing of all.
"The Pigeons' Pathway Program is an exciting extension to the club," delighted club president Ross Mulquiney explained.
"It will focus not only on developing young players, but also developing young people in our community.
"It's important we balance a sense of community with the development of players to transition from the club's junior to adult component."
The current Leadership Development Coach for Yarrawonga's senior team, the vastly experienced Nathan Bibby, will shift roles to head up the program as the Program Development Coordinator.
