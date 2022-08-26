Years of hard work and dedication reach a culmination this weekend as Zarlie Goldsworthy launches her career as an AFLW footballer.
Goldsworthy, picked up in the Draft by GWS Giants, has quickly impressed her new coaches and put herself into contention for the round one clash against Western Bulldogs on Sunday.
Advertisement
The 17-year-old's meteoric rise has been one of the stories of the year and Goldsworthy is only just keeping pace herself.
"I feel like I've only just come into this program and now, all of a sudden, it's taking off so quickly," she smiled.
"I'm very excited and although it's very surreal, I can't wait.
"I've worked so hard, not only these last couple of months juggling schooling and pre-season, but all my life.
"To think that 13 years of school is coming to a close is pretty crazy."
Goldsworthy was touted as a draft prospect shortly after making her Murray Bushrangers debut in the NAB League earlier this year but she didn't believe the hype for a while.
"It wasn't until late February that it hit me," she said.
"I knew I was playing good footy but I didn't know how well I needed to be playing to be at that level.
"I definitely had coaches tell me 'you're going to get drafted' but I never let it sink in until I was sitting at home with Dad one day.
"I was planning a couple of trips away with my friends around the same time and he said 'you've got to start thinking realistically; if you're going to get drafted, you can't commit to them' so that's when it sunk in for me."
Dominant displays for the Bushies were followed by a place in the All-Australian team and the accolade of Allies MVP at the national championships, after which Draft talks began to ramp up.
Goldsworthy spoke to clubs in Victoria and NSW and, for a while, looked set to be heading south of the border.
"It was hard to prepare because there was no set date for the Draft," she explained.
"A couple of weeks prior to nominating, I was in Melbourne and I decided I was going to nominate Victoria.
Advertisement
"I'm a mad Hawthorn supporter so I thought why not have the opportunity to go there? But once I met with the Giants, I instantly fell in love with them and I thought 'I definitely have to nominate NSW.'
"As some other girls that have come from here, like Alyce Parker, could say, it's the country club of the competition.
"Girls from all over Australia come to the club, they meet at the Giants HQ and I instantly felt a connection and a bond with the coaches and support team there."
The dream became reality when the Giants took Goldsworthy as pick 20 at the Draft on June 29.
"It was an incredible experience," she recalled.
Advertisement
"Because I'd been travelling a lot over the previous two months for football, having all of my family back under one roof was so special and the outpouring of support from everyone, all of the messages, was great."
Goldsworthy, having only recently taken up the sport with Lavington Panthers before progressing to the Bushies, is set to close the door on a soccer career which took her to Sydney at the elite level and provided lifelong memories in the green and white of Albury United.
"It's been a surreal experience," Goldsworthy said of her route into Australian Rules football.
"I've been in that professional environment before so it wasn't a completely new thing for me.
"The discipline I learned from soccer was probably the main thing I got from that - and having a high respect for the coaches.
Advertisement
"A lot of Sydney girls, when I was playing soccer, those respect levels probably weren't there but once you get to footy, it's all there.
"I feel like there's a little less arrogance in footy and genuine care and support for the girls and the coaches.
"The first time I got the call to go to a Young Matildas camp, (United coach) Tony Cigana was the first person we called.
"He'd been there since day dot and he was the first one who introduced me into the older girls playing soccer.
"People like that have been a huge importance for me along my journey.
"If I could still be playing with United, I would.
Advertisement
"I think Tony's still expecting me to come back for the grand final next month!"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.