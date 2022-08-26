The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Streets Road Wodonga residents post over council sign following tree vandalism

By Alice Gifford
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A hand-written sign placed over a Wodonga Council request for information following unauthorised pruning. Picture by Mark Jesser

Residents neighbouring the intersection of Beechworth-Wodonga and Streets roads have posted over the top of a council sign calling for information about recent tree vandalism to the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.