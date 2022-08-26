Residents neighbouring the intersection of Beechworth-Wodonga and Streets roads have posted over the top of a council sign calling for information about recent tree vandalism to the area.
The hand-written sign reads, "Thank you to the person who did the Streets Road residents and neighbourhood a service".
Wodonga Council erected the signs about "vandalism" after a row of Murray River red gums were pruned without council issuing a permit or consent.
A road user told The Border Mail the unauthorised pruning may have been performed to improve visibility approaching the roundabout, but said vision for drivers did not seem to be particularly obstructed for the foliage to constitute a high risk.
However, the council did not directly answer whether a complaint or permit request to trim the trees under the council's tree management protocols, or a report of a safety concern, had been submitted.
"Unauthorised pruning of trees can cause significant structural harm and council staff will have to closely monitor the gum trees in question to ensure they remain viable," Mr Lamb said.
"Any requests for action, especially in relation to road safety concerns, will be fully investigated and remediation undertaken if necessary," he said.
