A heartbroken Wodonga woman has told of her distress at watching her elderly poodle die after being savagely mauled by another dog.
Antje Hoareau was horrified when a large Alaskan Malamute leapt from the open window of a car driving past her at Diamond Park.
The volunteer with Border animal rescue group Dunroamin was walking 19-year-old Missi and two other rescue dogs on Tuesday at 11am.
The owner of the Malamute pulled over, witnessed the attack, and told Ms Hoareau that her pet "didn't like small dogs". By this stage, Missi was too badly hurt to be saved and died as Ms Hoareau took her to the vet.
Ms Hoareau said on Friday the woman might have been in shock, "but she just stood there and didn't do anything".
"I couldn't stop crying, I refused to let Missi go even though I knew she had died. If the lady knew how the dog behaved around little dogs, it should have been muzzled. Why wasn't the dog restrained in the car?"
The identity of the woman was not known until she surrendered her dog to Wodonga Council yesterday.
Wodonga team leader for compliance Craig McClanahan said the Malamute's owner came forward yesterday morning.
Mr McClanahan said she was apologetic at what her pet had done, and she immediately offered to have her dog euthanised.
"On this sad occasion unfortunately it didn't stop the death occurring," Mr McClanahan said.
Mr McClanahan said this incident and the one at Howlong on Sunday were reminders to all dog owners of how easily such an attack could happen.
He said people had to make sure their dogs were on leads when walking in public and were closely watched.
"It's a horrible thing, but it's got to stop," she said. "If you know your dog is reactive, then do something."
