An understrength Albury is out to protect a proud 14-year record when it hosts Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Tigers will farewell stalwarts Shaun Daly and Luke Packer and look to ward off their worst losing streak since re-emerging as a force in 2009.
The club hasn't lost three successive games since 2008 when it fell to Wangaratta, Rovers and Corowa-Rutherglen from round seven.
However, the club has named Fletcher Carroll after missing almost two months with a hamstring injury, while Darcy Harrington will join teenagers Phoenix Gothard and Charlie McGrath as debutants.
Rovers. meantime, have named their strongest team this year with top VFL players Ryan Hebron (GWS captain) and Nathan Cooper (Werribee) included.
Meanwhile, Miles has outlined the horror foot injury he suffered against Yarrawonga last week.
The three smallest toes on his left foot dislocated, while he also had four fractures.
"The doctor said, 'how did you do this playing football'?," Miles revealed.
"I had the ball and Harry Wheeler tackled me, it was all above board, and as I've come down my foot landed between the ground and his knee, it was just unfortunate.
"I was probably more disappointed that I knew my year was over and more than anything we had already had a few players down, that's certainly the most disappointing thing,"
Miles will travel to Melbourne next week to gain some understanding of what the recovery looks like.
The sudden injury toll will place enormous responsibility on the club's guns, who are largely youngsters, like 21-year-old defender Lucas Conlan.
At 190cms and 95kgs, the reliable backman often gives away size to his opponents.
"I just try and get some body on them and the likes of Jessy Wilson and 'Smooth' (Lachie Taylor-Nugent), they come in and help, give me a chop out," he declared about the defensive teamwork.
There were suggestions Conlan could move to the SANFL next year, but he's re-signed at Albury.
"I'm enjoying it here," the Griffith product offered.
"It will be nice to have another season here and develop and maybe get a taste of VFL like (brother) Jacob and Bicey (Riley Bice) have during the year."
Conlan's older sibling and Bice have played two games apiece for GWS this season, at Hebron's primary club.
