Albury determined to make sure it's not a three-match losing streak

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:56am, first published 5:04am
TOP PLAYER: Albury's Lucas Conlan has been superb for the Tigers in his two years and he's likely to oppose Alex Marklew. Picture: ASH SMITH

An understrength Albury is out to protect a proud 14-year record when it hosts Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

