The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Wangaratta man jailed for sickening violence against female victim

By Local News
Updated August 27 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Gardner will remain in jail until at least 2024. Picture supplied.

A heavyset man who has fought with his hands since age six has been jailed for "sickening" violence that left a woman in hospital with broken facial bones.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.