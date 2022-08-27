A heavyset man who has fought with his hands since age six has been jailed for "sickening" violence that left a woman in hospital with broken facial bones.
William Gardner threw the victim, Justine Havik, into a fence at his Wangaratta home, picked her up and threw her onto his concrete driveway, punched her in the head while she was on the ground, and dragged her along the concrete as her blood trailed behind her.
Gardner will spend at least five years in custody with a seven-year maximum for his horrific attack.
Despite fracturing her jaw, nose and eye socket, causing severe facial fractures and a deep laceration to her head, Gardner didn't show any concerns for the victim.
"Get your DNA off my f---in' property you slut," he yelled as he hosed down Ms Havik and hosed away her blood.
He continued to hose down his driveway with water as she was dragged away by others and an ambulance called.
Judge Marcus Dempsey said the victim, who has since died, suffered during the final 19 months of her life as a result of Gardner's attack.
She had wires, plates and screws put in her face, was forced to consume a liquid diet for a period of time, and suffered "horrendous" physical pain.
"She understandably thought she was going to die as she crawled out of your yard," Judge Dempsey said.
"She remained terrified of you long after the offending and even while you were in custody."
Gardner took steps through his partner, Sarah Adams, to pervert the course of justice.
Whilst in custody he asked Adams to get Havik's partner to change his statement, and directed her to give him a letter.
Judge Dempsey said Gardner had been drinking and fighting since age six, having been regularly encouraged to do so by family members.
Gardner has serious priors for violence.
Judge Dempsey said Gardner wasn't threatened by the victim, but was simply irritated by her fighting with her partner before the incident.
"You behaved spontaneously but with sickening violence against her and, as far as I can tell, were utterly indifferent to what you did to her," Judge Dempsey said.
Gardner has remained in custody since his arrest, and served more than 1000 days on remand before being sentenced.
He should be eligible for parole in 2024.
