Albury will farewell two favourite sons from its proud 146-year history at Albury Sportsground in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The club's most decorated best and fairest winner Shaun Daly and seven-time premiership player Luke Packer will play their last games at the ground.
Thirty-seven year-old Daly will complete the Tigers' finals campaign, ahead of the final round clash against fourth-placed Wangaratta Rovers.
Packer, 38, has played a couple of reserves games this year and is expected to play in the reserves clash.
"The club just wanted to do it as an acknowledgement, I certainly won't be playing full-on footy at any stage," he revealed.
Packer is one of a handful of players to play in the Tigers' seven flags from 2009-2018.
He was one of the league's best defenders at his peak and was extraordinarily consistent in those grand finals, which is always the mark of a top player.
When Daly won the club's best and fairest in the last completed season in 2019, he passed club legends Jimmy Matthews and Terry Cross.
"I was in two minds at the start of the year, I just thought I'd see how the year goes, but I've been slowing down a fair bit," he admitted.
"I want be one of those players who retired when I felt the time was right, didn't want to go on too long."
Daly played every game like it was his last, which is reflected in the fact he's won 11 best and fairests (three at Keysborough, three at Mayne) since debuting at fellow O and M club Corowa-Rutherglen in 2002.
