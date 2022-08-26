The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury to farewell stalwarts Shaun Daly and Luke Packer

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 26 2022 - 6:50am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Daly (centre) will retire after this year's finals.

Albury will farewell two favourite sons from its proud 146-year history at Albury Sportsground in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.