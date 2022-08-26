The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's federal and NSW MPs were on hand as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Farrer for the first time

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 26 2022 - 9:13am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was a face in the crowd among selfie-seeking nurses at Griffith on Friday. Picture by The Area News.

FOG contributed to Albury MP Justin Clancy being unable to invite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit the Twin Cities to see the need for a new public hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.