FOG contributed to Albury MP Justin Clancy being unable to invite Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit the Twin Cities to see the need for a new public hospital.
The NSW Liberal member had hoped to speak to the Labor leader at a Bush Summit in Griffith on Friday.
However, fog delayed Mr Albanese's plane and Mr Clancy said the "wider window" to speak to the Prime Minister narrowed and resulted in a lost opportunity.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley felt Mr Albanese could have joined NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and others in her electorate on Thursday.
"He could have come here yesterday (with the rest of us) & actually engaged with people on many big issues - power prices, mortgage costs, inflation," Ms Ley tweeted.
"He chose the FIFO photo-op."
Mr Albanese said "irrigated agriculture" in the Riverina has "a critical role to play" in the future of Australia after being asked if he supported the practice given environmental factors.
Ms Ley queried that view.
"We need to know that in the tough times this Labor government will back in our farmers," she said.
"I did not hear that message this morning from the Prime Minister Mr Albanese, I did not hear a commitment not to play with our water and the access to water that grows the food that feeds the nation and the world."
Mr Clancy said Mr Perrottet noted challenges facing Albury Wodonga Health when he spoke on Friday.
Asked if the Premier would visit, Mr Clancy recalled a trip Mr Perrottet made to Albury hospital in a previous guise.
"The Premier visited, when he was Treasurer in March last year, so he has got a good grasp of the issues that confront the hospital, but we would always welcome having the Premier visit the Albury region," Mr Clancy said, adding he expected Deputy Premier Paul Toole to return to the city before the end of the year.
